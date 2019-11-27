Wind gusts up to 60 mph cause damages across area

SILVER CREEK, Mo. — Most likely there will be no gas on Wednesday at Casey’s, 4800 South Rangeline.

A Newton County Deputy Sheriff spotted the canopy above the gas pumps teetering around 1:00 AM.

Joplin News First received a tip from a friend. Something was going on at Casey’s. Here’s the image we received on our tipline.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE UPDATE

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Kansas, Bourbon, Crawford and Cherokee Counties. ...In Missouri, Vernon, St. Clair, Barton, Cedar, Jasper, Dade and Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These high winds combined with dry air will result in a high fire danger risk across southeastern Kansas and western Missouri this evening and tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.