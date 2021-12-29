Will Rogers Turnpike crash, west of Miami, Okla.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report that a crash in the westbound lanes of I-44 halted traffic around 8:00 p.m.

”The Will Rogers Turnpike Mile-Marker 307 westbound is blocked due to an accident in the area.” OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL

Developing information now. Choose an alternate route along I-44 west if possible. Traffic maps are showing about six miles west of the Miami, Okla. exit.

