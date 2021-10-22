Will Rogers Turnpike closes westbound at Vinita, two tractor trailers catch fire and burn

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — About 4 p.m. reports of a Quapaw Marshal and passenger vehicle involved in a crash along with two tractor trailers at Vinita. Shortly after the crash fuel was leaking and then caught fire.

The two tractor trailers became fully engulfed. There were no serious injuries reported.

  • Traffic is being diverted off I-44 west at 286 mile marker.
  • Traffic continues I-44 east
YOU CAN CONTINUE ON WESTBOUND I-44 HOWEVER THEY WILL DIVERT YOU OFF I-44 AT 286 MILE MARKER INTO VINITA AND THEN BACK ONTO I-44 NEAR BIG CABIN. IT WILL BE A SLOW-DOWN AS YOU CAN SEE BY THE RED AND DEEP RED MARKINGS ON THIS SCREENSHOT OF TRAFFIC AT 4:45 p.m.

