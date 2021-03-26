Will Rogers Turnpike Closes, Fully Engulfed Semi-Trailer Causes Diversion; Check ODOT for Travel Plans

UPDATE

Roadway closed at: 1553 hours

Roadway opened at: 1828 hours

Roadway closed for a total of 2 hours & 35 minutes

There was a secondary collision as a result of the first one at mile marker 280 eastbound at 1745 hours. The inside lane is blocked at this time.

Roadway closed at: 1745 hours

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — The Will Rogers Turnpike at mile marker 290 eastbound in Craig County has been closed around 3:00 PM Friday for a semi-trailer that was fully engulfed in flames.

“A diversion was set up at the Vinita Gate mile marker 289 eastbound from 1517 hours until 1543 hours. A Diversion was set up at the Big Cabin Gate mile marker 282 eastbound at 1710 hours [5:10 PM]. Diversion at Big Cabin remains at this time.” TROOP L, OKLAHOMA HIGHWAY PATROL

Oklahoma has their active map from ODOT. CLICK here to access it on a phone or desktop. Or call for information 844-465-4997.

