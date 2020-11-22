Will Rogers Turnpike Closes for hours west of Miami, semi rolls in crash, blocking lanes

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Shortly before 10:00 PM reports to emergency 911 reported a semi crash along I-44 westbound in Oklahoma a semi tractor trailer rollover at mile marker 309.

Miami is mile marker 313. The crash is located west of Miami near 309 (click for map).

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, “Miami PD advised that the roadway was blocked.”

OHP Troopers expedited to the scene of the crash.

“At 2144 hours 11-21-2020 a collision involving a semi occurred, I-44 westbound at mile marker 309 in Ottawa County blocking the roadway. At 2215 hours, toll was suspended at the Miami Gate, and traffic is being diverted.” Oklahoma Highway Patrol

The extent of injuries suffered by the driver is unknown.

The length of time the roadway is shutdown is also unknown.

We will continue to monitor this developing situation.