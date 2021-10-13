Will Rogers turnpike closed at Oklahoma/Missouri line due to semi collision

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Tuesday evening about 9:30 p.m. Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed reports of a crash on I-44 westbound, Missouri into Oklahoma.

“I-44 westbound at mile marker 328.5 is closed as well as the inside lane of the eastbound side due to a semi collision.” — OHP

MODOT was requested to to divert traffic in Missouri at Downstream Blvd (north) as all westbound lanes were closed into Oklahoma.

TRAFFIC SCREENSHOT AT THE TIME OF THE INCIDENT.

“Bad wreck on I-44 … 328 right by state line,” a tipster messaged us. Eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane.

Santa Fe Wrecker were summoned to assist.

It’s unknown what other vehicle(s) were involved in the collision. OHP also state it is a non-injury crash. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

