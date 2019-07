(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Summer is hot and your schedule is getting busy. So be sure to Save The Date August 10th, 2019 9 am – 2:30 pm Shoal Creek Water Festival

Cardboard Boat Races

Inner Tube Races

Water Balloon Volleyball

Food Trucks

Kid’s Shoebox Boat Races

Inner Tube Float

Kid’s Fishing Derby

20+ Booths/Activities

Duck Races

And Much More

We will update this post as Lauren and Shannon spend some time on the water to remind you!