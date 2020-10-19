Wildcat Glades Spooktacular daily classes this week culminate with Saturday’s Ghostly Glades

JOPLIN, Mo. — (All events are rain or shine) — Lauren Copple, naturalist, with Wildcat Glades Friends Group tells us about the daily educational classes this week and then the traditional Ghostly Glades will be held on Saturday.
They do ask you to register for classes. Each class is different and might have a unique location at Wildcat Glades. One class is virtual and a few others are partnered with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Shoal Creek Education and Conservation Center.
Ghostly Glades is a simple, short, safe, social-distanced hike, on Saturday, that ends at the new Wildcat Village! It’s the new building where the Friends Group holds the majority of their classes. SO REGISTER AND WE WILL SEE YOU TONIGHT!