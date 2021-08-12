Wildcat Glades ‘paddle with your dog’ Friday; Shoal Creek Water Festival schedule of events for Saturday, cardboard boat race, shoebox race, rubber duck race

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. Paddle with your dog Friday afternoon as the Wildcat Glades Water Festival continues this week.

Paddling with your Dog is held at two different times. Choose one that fits your schedule. 3:00 pm or 6:00 pm, Meet at the Wildcat Park Boat ramp. Sponsored by Heartland Feed. Join us and our guest instructor to learn how to be safe on the water when paddling with your fur babies.

CLICK IMAGE TO VISIT THE ACTIVE PAGE TO RSVP.

The special guest instructor will go over proper loading, life jacket fit, and basic first aid on the water.

Bring your own kayak, canoe, paddle board, or you can borrow one from Wildcast Glades Friends Group.

They ask that you use their Facebook page or email lauren@wildcatglades.org to register.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS FOR SATURDAY.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First