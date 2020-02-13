Wildcat Glades Friends raise money to replace stolen items; Donated paddle board being raffled

Friday at noon is the deadline to purchase a $5 ticket, proceeds go to the non-profit group

JOPLIN, Mo. — Three break-ins and two happening in one weekend after repairs had just been made! Extreme Sports Scuba has donated a new paddle board to Wildcat Glades Friends so they can raise money by raffling it off. Money will go to pay for replacement items and the insurance deductible.

Theives stole items used to maintain the trails, program materials for the Water Festival, a lawn mower, chainsaw, tree trimmer, tents, brooms, rakes, and much more. Brazenly thieves returned to take more of the WGFG supplies, tearing through the metal door and wall that had been replaced earlier that day. The estimated price of items is $7,000.

“Let’s focus on the good people and lets not give these bad guys any more coverage than they deserve.” Robin Standridge, Wildcat Glades Friends Group

Drop by to purchase tickets, 5203 South Rangeline. Deadline Friday at Noon.

RAFFLE $5 A CHANCE

Ozark River Walkers Board Company are based in the Springfield area. They created the Finley Paddle Board, named after a tributary to the James River near Springfield, Finley Creek. The paddle board is an $800 value that includes a removable 6″ fin, paddle, repair kit, pump, and backpack.

Joplin Outdoors is offering a FREE paddle board class to the winner.

TWO PLACES TO PURCHASE RAFFLE TICKETS, DEADLINE FRIDAY NOON

Extreme Sports Scuba, 5203 South Rangeline

Wildcat Glades Nature Store, inside the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center

Wildcat Glades Friends are a non-profit group with a mission. To protect the area known as Wildcat Park and the surrounding chert glade environment, habitat, and wildlife by promoting awareness and sustainability, providing education and recreation space and programs, and sponsoring nature-based activities.