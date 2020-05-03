What happened in the path of Sunday severe storms

JOPLIN NEWS FIRST — A Severe Thunderstorm rolled across our area from about 9:45 AM to 10:30 AM. Beginning in Cherokee County, Kan. and moving across and out of our area into Lawrence County, Mo.

We talked to our good friend Lisa Briscoe Jewett. She said she was visiting her neices house in the La Russell area. We asked her if it hit any cars? “Totalled” is what she said at first, then a pause. Lisa is a Parkwood High School graduate and longtime friend. “Crazy! High winds at 10:30 AM. It hit my husbands truck and totalled my niece’s car and her sister-in-law’s car plus their boat!”

Lisa Briscoe Jewitt

ROAD CLOSURE

Authorities state that due to line and pole damage Jackpine Road is closed between the Carthage Underground (to the East at Civil War Road) and MO-96 (to the West). Repairs could take up to a day to complete. Avoid the area.

Jackpine – East side of damage closed at Civil War

Jackpine – West side of damage closed at MO-96

Jackpine – South connection at CR170

Jackpine – North connection at CR160

GOOGLE IMAGE: Jackpine Road and the yellow marks roadway inaccessible.

POWER OUTAGES

These are the power outages as of 10:45 AM according to Empire/Liberty Utilities website. Over 1,700 without power. If you do not have power call them to notify or your electric company that serves your area. CLICK TO VIEW CURRENT MAP.

CONTINUED STORM WATCH

KSN Anchor Jessica Schaer updates us that we still have a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues until 4:00 PM Sunday. (KSNF/KODE) — A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for parts of southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri for Sunday.

The Watch is for the counties in pink and will last until 4:00pm.

A cluster of severe storms is impacted parts of southeast Kansas Sunday morning.

That line of storms will continue tracking East and Southeast.

Follow along on our KSNF/KODE Interactive Radar, as well. Storms should exit our area to the east by this afternoon.