West Peculiar Firefighter name released; Bravery noted by Gov Parsons

PECULIAR, Mo. — Officials have now identified the West Peculiar firefighter who was killed battling a Sunday morning house fire.

Grandview Fire Chief Ron Graham says firefighter Chuck McCormick fell through the floor near the front door of the home as firefighters entered the home. McCormick fell into the basement and was critically hurt. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

McCormick was a husband and father of three young boys, ages 4, 5, and 7-years-old, according to Graham.

He had only been with the department for about three weeks. However he was not inexperienced. He had worked at the South Metro Fire Department for 3-4 years.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of firefighter and paramedic Charles “Chuck” McCormick. Chuck was an Army Veteran prior to serving at South Metro Fire and West Peculiar Fire. Chuck leaves behind his wife and three sons. Funeral arrangements have not been made yet but will be posted as soon as they become available.” IAFF LOCAL 3112

Missouri Governor Mike Parsons released a statement Sunday evening.

“His death is a reminder of the brave and selfless work of Missouri’s fire service,” Parson said. “Join us as Teresa and I pray over his family and our fire service community across Missouri.”

The West Peculiar Fire District is a small fire department with only about 10 full time employees. McCormick was one of them.

The fire started shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday morning at a home outside Peculiar, Missouri, in Cass County. Peculiar is north of Carthage about two hours on I-49.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

Neighbors say everyone inside the house was able to get out safely. It’s thought to be an electrical fire.

Scores of local agencies, firefighters and firefighter families and supporters posted their thoughts online. Services are not posted yet. However it’s exptected hundreds if not thousands will attend memorial services in the Grandview area where his family calls home.