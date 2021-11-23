West Junge Blvd closed to through traffic, immediate road repair; Central City Road to Black Cat Road

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 5:15 p.m. Tuesday Junge Blvd (aka West 13th) closed to all through traffic.

“CLOSED: West Junge Blvd from Black Cat to Central City until further notice. There will be NO THRU TRAFFIC.” JOPLIN SPECIAL ROAD DISTRICT

It could be a sinkhole forming. Engineers will take a closer look Wednesday. Joplin Special Road District told us at 6:00 p.m. they will have a crew on the scene at 7:00 a.m.

Local traffic can go to the side of the barricades but the road is 100% blocked at a point you see on our map below. So locals will have to decide which road to access for your address.

