West 7th gas station robbery suspect located, JPD submit charges of 1st Degree Robbery

It's alleged Kyle Canterbury entered the store around 2:00 AM stating he had a weapon, assaulted a male clerk, then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash

Charges submitted for 1st Degree Robbery for Carthage man.

Sgt Bowin of the Joplin Police Department told us early Friday morning Friday morning around 2:00 AM they responded to a report of a robbery at Kum N Go, 2307 West 7th in Joplin.

Tipsters let Joplin News First know about the heavy police presence and we arrived shortly before 3:00 AM. It wasn’t long after that JPD K9 located the discarded clothes the suspect had been wearing. Therefore they had no description to provide us except ‘white male’.

However, police assured us they would continue searching through the rest of the night. As officers continued patrol they later located the male in the area of 6th and Monroe, taking him into custody.

Now identified as 31-year-old Kyle Canterbury of Carthage, MO. Canterbury is in custody at the Joplin City Jail. Charges have been submitted to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office for 1st Degree Robbery.

This is an ongoing investigation.