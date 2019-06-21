West 7th gas station robbed early Friday morning

Male clerk was assaulted, then white male subject fled on foot and was not located after taking money from register

Friday morning around 2:00 AM Sgt Bowin of the Joplin Police Department tells us they responded to a report of a robbery at Kum N Go, 2307 West 7th in Joplin.

Immediately upon arrival Joplin Police set a perimeter north and east of the location and a K9 track was set to locate a white male subject who had robbed the store.

According to Sgt Bowin, a white male entered the store with his face covered, stated that he had a weapon and then assaulted a male clerk. He then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the drawer and fled on foot.

The store does have security footage and it is being reviewed..

The subject was not located. However what is believed to be the male subjects clothing was discovered a short distance away from the store..

The male clerk who was assaulted did not seek immediate medical attention. The store remains open.

If you have any information please contact the Joplin Police Department 417-623-3131. We anticipate there will be more information released on this later today (Friday).