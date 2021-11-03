West 7th closes as Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team investigate serious multi-vehicle crash; Troopers seeking pickup that fled scene

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 3:45 p.m. reports of a multi-vehicle crash at west 7th and Central City Road.
Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance, and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Team was notified.
MODOT asks that you avoid the area. Expect long delays through this area.
- Westbound 7th Street is closed at Blackcat and also Central City until further notice. Estimates are three more hours after the initial publishing of this article.
- Northbound Central City at 7th
- Southbound Central City at 7th
Trooper Sam Carpenter tells us, “A vehicle being described as an older, green flatbed truck ran the stop sign going southbound. The two vehicles at the scene, both were westbound, swerved to avoid hitting the truck and collided with each other. The truck left the scene.”
Watch for live updates.