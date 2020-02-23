Welcome home State Champion Class 3: Neosho Wrestling

The Neosho wrestling dynasty shows again this year as a winner at the state tournament

NEOSHO, Mo. — Class 3 State Champion Wrestling Team, Neosho. They have come home champions 9 of the last 11 years. Even at 3:19 AM they get a Neosho Police, Neosho Fire Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies to escort them back into the city!

This year fireworks shot across the sky too! Congratulations wildcats.

Ray Hembree (106) 2nd

Kolton Sanders (132) 1st

Kaden Auch 1st (152) (3x champ)

Jeremiah Larson (182) 1st

Drayke Perry (220) 1st

Zane Persinger (285) 2nd

Landon Kivett (113) 6th

Keaton Sanders (160)