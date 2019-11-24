Welcome home Eagles

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Eagles were victorious on their trip to O’Fallon. After traveling a little over 500 miles in one day they were obviously tired arriving around 11:00 PM.

The Joplin Police Department and Joplin Fire Department gave them a grand escort into town. At 20th and Main players were greeted by hundreds of fans.

Then the buses pulled in on the south side of the gymnasiums. The crowd and cowbells went wild. And the boys seemed to wake up.

Coach Jasper told us live on camera. “It feels amazing. I’m just so proud of our kids and this community, it’s unbelievable. You know the boys didn’t expect the escort through town and all the people waiting here. I think they are just blown away.”

“I say it again I can’t say thanks enough to the Joplin Police Department and Joplin Fire Department for all the support.”

“You know it’s like our Principal Dr. Steve Gilbreath says, it’s the best school in the universe! I am just happy to be coaching here. And I’m happy to be a part of our kids accomplishing this.”

Next week the Eagles travel to Columbia to play for the state championship.