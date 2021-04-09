Weinermobile whereabouts: Roller City and Joplin City Parks

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile will make an appearance at Roller City!

The first weinermobile was created in 1936, so every generation has a memory of this classic mobile. “If you sing the song for them they used to give you a hotdog whistle,” S.D. stated in a private message.

We talked to Rick Carson of Roller City, 2800 East 24th, and he told us, “we think the kids will like it.”

The Weinermobile will be on site Saturday at Roller City from 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

Carson tells us they hold one skating session on Saturday, 1:00 PM – 10:00 PM. Admission is $10.75, which includes your skate rental. They have a family pass for four, one of the four must be family member/adult. $28.00 for four. Then $7 each per additional persons over four.

COURTESY JOPLIN CVB FB

JOPIN CITY PARKS: FRI AND SUN

The city of Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau announce on their FB page that the Weinermobile will appear at two parks for pics and a chance to get a weiner whistle.

• Friday, April 9, in Cunningham Park, 26th & Maiden Lane, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM.
• Sunday, April 11, in Ewert Park, corner of 7th Street & Murphy Blvd., 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

It is free to get your photo taken in front of the Weinermobile.

