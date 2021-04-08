Weinermobile was dog tired, stayed in Joplin overnight; To be frank, many relish seeing this vehicle

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tipsters always let us know what’s going on in town. Joplin News First had numerous messages Wednesday of the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile sightings.

“I saw it from the interstate, parked at a hotel!” S.R.

“Weinie car thing is going north on Rangeline past 32nd Street right now.” M.S.

We didn’t want to wake the ‘Hotdogger,’ that’s what they call the drivers of the Weinermobile. We sent a message and are waiting to see if they are in town for a special event or just rolling through.

DID YOU KNOW?

There is more than one Weinermobile. There are actually six. They traverse the country appearing at special promotional events for Oscar Mayer.

The first Weinermobile was created in 1936. One of the 1950’s models is on display at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

The 1952 Oscar Mayer Wienermobile at the 2005 North American International Auto Show. Courtesy Oscar Meyer.

Over the years they were built on different chassis and most recently using an Isuzu utility truck also know as GMC W-series with Pontiac Firebird taillights. A similar truck you’d see street sweepers in Joplin drive.

Unknown year, Twitter; unknown owner of photo.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available on Weinermobile whereabouts, IE if they are in the area for an event.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF