Weekly medical marijuana sales in Missouri top $2 million

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — More than 90,000 people have received approval to use medical marijuana in Missouri, and weekly sales have topped the $2 million mark, according to an industry trade group.

The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association said the $2.4 million in medical marijuana sales for the week ending March 19 followed four straight weeks of sales just under $2 million.

“These encouraging sales figures come as no surprise — but are all the more impressive in a pandemic-stricken economy,” MoCann Trade’s executive director, Andrew Mullins, said in a statement on Friday.

The trade group said more than 90,000 patients and caregivers have received state-approved medical cannabis cards, and thousands of other applications have been filed.

Missouri voters in 2018 approved medical marijuana. Dispensaries opened in October. Residents with cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma and 20 other qualifying conditions are eligible.

GREENLIGHT DISPENSARY WILL OPEN IN THE FORMER RED LION NIGHTCLUB LOCATION, 1729 EAST 7TH.
Green Light Dispensary anticipated opening by 4-20, providing medical cannabis to Joplin area residents
GREENLIGHT DISPENSARY ANTICIPATES OPENING BY 4/20, 1729 EAST 7TH, JOPLIN

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNAnt16nRZX/ RED FLAG WARNING TODAY — NO BURNING ALLOWED — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full article. MISSOURI MADE MARIJUANA IS FIRST TO OPEN IN JOPLIN — MO STATE SALES EXCEED $2 MILL WEEKLY — JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link to read article on #fshp BURNING IS NOT ALLOWED SUNDAY IN JOPLIN CITY LIMITS — JOPLIN, Mo. — 365 days a year the daily BURN STATUS is updated at 7:30 AM. Find it on the Joplin Fire home page on the city of Joplin website. Sunday, 28 March, 2021. Burn Status: Burning is not allowed today. BURNING IS NOT ALLOWED SUNDAY IN JOPLIN CITY LIMITS — JOPLIN, Mo. — 365 days a year the daily BURN STATUS is updated at 7:30 AM. Find it on the Joplin Fire home page on the city of Joplin website. Sunday, 28 March, 2021. Burn Status: Burning is not allowed today. https://www.instagram.com/p/CM9Kn7XHgBz/ First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Joplin; We take you inside Missouri Made Marijuana; “It’s not just selling weed to the public. This is a very regulated product.” — JOPLIN, Mo. — The storefront has been ready since late last year and now the team at Missouri Made Marijuana is poised to open this week at 1502 South Rangeline. They will be the first medical cannabis dispensary open in the city of Joplin. First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Joplin; We take you inside Missouri Made Marijuana; “It’s not just selling weed to the public. This is a very regulated product.” — JOPLIN, Mo. — The storefront has been ready since late last year and now the team at Missouri Made Marijuana is poised to open this week at 1502 South Rangeline. They will be the first medical cannabis dispensary open in the city of Joplin. JOPLIN, Mo. — About 11:40 PM Friday night Joplin Emergency Dispatch were alerted to a two vehicle crash on I-44, just east of the Downstream exit. Both had rolled in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First