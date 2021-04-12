Weekend Recap: Cole Darby Cruise to Prom, US Marshals wanted fugitive, Weinermobile final appearance, Stark City crash victim flown to Joplin…

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — We wrap up the weekend and what you might have missed Monday morning on Good Morning Four States. We can’t cover every story on television so you might want to check them out and more.

  • Crash near Stark City, driver flown to Joplin >> https://bit.ly/3d9oV17
  • U.S. Marshals, wanted man considered armed and dangerous >> BIT.ly/2RczLdV
  • 8th Annual Cole Darby Cruise to Prom; Special Education Students get escorted to prom in classic style: >> BIT.ly/3uJE5jd
  • Weinermobile Whereabouts >> BIT.ly/2PRUWla
  • Branson Police investigate skeletal human remains discovered in the city limits by a mushroom hunter >> BIT.ly/3dbdg1q
  • Nevada Police encourage neighbors to report illega drug activity and three more arrested with charges >> BIT.ly/3a0kaVo
  • Crawford County Kansas Sheriff Danny Smith releases the identity of a body discovered inside residence after fire >> BIT.ly/3s6XYiu
  • I-49 south continues closure between Flying J and Diamond Hwy V exit BIT.ly/31TZb29
  • There are many other stories! Last week we posted 40 news stories to FSHP and our Joplin News First news tab.

Click📲 here to save our news tab as a bookmark on your phone or digital device. We post new stories 24/7 and update current articles without notice.

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

DASHCAM SHOWS SUV PULLING TRAILER WITH MOTORCYCLE ON-BOARD SWERVE AND CRASH, OVERTURNING — JOPLIN, Mo. — Truck driver immediately stopped to assist at 10.2 MM I-44 east. One person transported to a Joplin hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Read more and see full video of the story, click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link. WE WRAP UP THE WEEKEND AND WHAT YOU MISSED MONDAY MORNING ON KODE 12 Good Morning Four States — Besides these stories also Branson Police investigate skeletal human remains discovered in the city limits by a mushroom hunter. Nevada Police encourage neighbors to report illega drug activity and three more arrested with charges. Crawford County Kansas Sheriff Danny Smith releases the identity of a body discovered inside residence after fire. I-49 south continues closure between Flying J and Diamond Hwy V exit. There are many other stories! Last week we posted 40 news stories last week to FSHP and our Joplin News First news tab. Click📲 @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for article on our news tab at #FSHP #fourstateshomepage BREAKING: SKELETAL HUMAN REMAINS DISCOVERED BY MUSHROOM HUNTER IN BRANSON >> BIT.ly/3dbdg1q BREAKING: SKELETAL HUMAN REMAINS DISCOVERED BY MUSHROOM HUNTER IN BRANSON >> BIT.ly/3dbdg1q LAST CHANCE TO SEE THE OSCAR MAYER WEINERMOBILE IS SUNDAY 11A-4P at Ewert Park! 🌭images of the machine through the years! OSCAR MAYER WEINERMOBILE WILL MAKE FINAL APPEARANCE SUNDAY 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM AT EWERT PARK — It’s free to have your photo taken in front of the weinermobile! Get a whistle if you can sing the song! — JOPLIN, Mo. — Tipsters always let us know what’s going on in town. Joplin News First had numerous messages of Weinermobile sightings. OSCAR MAYER WEINERMOBILE WILL MAKE FINAL APPEARANCE SUNDAY 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM AT EWERT PARK — It’s free to have your photo taken in front of the weinermobile! Get a whistle if you can sing the song! — JOPLIN, Mo. — Tipsters always let us know what’s going on in town. Joplin News First had numerous messages of Weinermobile sightings. OSCAR MAYER WEINERMOBILE WILL MAKE FINAL APPEARANCE SUNDAY 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM AT EWERT PARK — It’s free to have your photo taken in front of the weinermobile! Get a whistle if you can sing the song! — JOPLIN, Mo. — Tipsters always let us know what’s going on in town. Joplin News First had numerous messages of Weinermobile sightings. OSCAR MAYER WEINERMOBILE WILL MAKE FINAL APPEARANCE SUNDAY 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM AT EWERT PARK — It’s free to have your photo taken in front of the weinermobile! Get a whistle if you can sing the song! — JOPLIN, Mo. — Tipsters always let us know what’s going on in town. Joplin News First had numerous messages of Weinermobile sightings. CRUISE TO PROM 2021 — JOPLIN, Mo. — Leann and Ron Darby’s son, Cole, was a senior at Joplin High School 8 years ago. He was in the Special Education Department at JHS and thought he’d like to drive the families classic truck to prom. Well the problem being he didn’t have a drivers license. So the Darby’s got some of their friends together with classic cars and escorted all the kids in the Special Education Department to Prom. And they have been doing it since then! Even though Cole is in his 20’s Ron and Leann still have that 🛻 truck! And their friends still support each year! It’s the 8th Annual Cole Darby Cruise to Prom!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First