Weekend Homicides are Related to One Another, Sheriff’s in Both Counties State; One Man Being Held on Two Counts of First Degree Murder

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Double Homicide Investigation releases the names of the two victims from Sunday in Avilla. Mason McClure, 34, the resident of 255 Greenfield, and Nicole Hodges, 34, Joplin, were the victims found in the residence. Autopsies were conducted Monday. Preliminary results indicate that both of them died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Jasper County has arrested Kevin Johnson, 24, of Reeds, Missouri and he is being held on two charges of First Degree Murder in the Jasper County Jail.

KEVIN JOHNSON, 24, WAS BOOKED INTO THE JASPER COUNTY JAIL AT 0456 AND BEING HELD ON TWO COUNTS OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER.

Sheriff Randee Kaiser states that their investigation is connected to the Newton County Homicide Investigation on Saturday.

Sheriff Chris Jennings states the body of the female, is now identified as Brylee Obanion, 25. She was discovered by a passerby in the east ditch of the road around 4:00 PM. Her cause of death has not been released. Sheriff Jennings was hoping to schedule an autopsy for early this week.

Sheriff Jennings also stated that “Our investigation in tracking the last known whereabouts of [Brylee Obanion] led us to Jasper County. 2 individuals of interest were being sought by Newton County Detectives for questioning after information was received that they had recently been with the victim. At this point Jasper County Deputies also became involved.

A double homicide was discovered in Jasper County at this time. Deputies from both agencies believe the homicides are connected. The investigations are continuing with both Newton and Jasper County Deputies working together.“