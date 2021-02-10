Wednesday Road Conditions; Maps and Apps: MO-KS-OK-AR; Continually Updating Cancellations and Closings

- WEDNESDAY MORNING
- 5:55 AM YOU WILL SPEND AN EXTENDED TIME SCRAPING WINDSHIELDS. SECONDARY ROADS ARE ICE COVERED. MAIN ROADS ARE PARTIALLY COVERED. MORNING COMMUTES WILL BE SLICK. COUNTLESS SLIDE OFFS ALREADY ACROSS REGION. WIND CHILL MAKES IT FEEL LIKE 11°. THESE ARE DANGEROUSLY COLD TEMPS.
AMBULANCE KNOCKED TO ITS SIDE IN CRASH — JOPLIN, Mo. — Tuesday bout 12:45 PM Joplin Emergency Communications were alerted to a vehicle crash involving a METS EMS unit. The ambulance was responding to a call when the crash occurred. JPD Traffic Ofc. J. Kowis tells us no patient was on board and the crew was not uninjured.
THIS JUST IN: “Joplin Eagles, classes are canceled for February 10th, 2021 due to deteriorating conditions. The day will be made up on May 27th.” JOPLIN R-8
MISSOURI – MoDOT
You can use the MoDOT Travelers App and view cameras on your own. See upcoming detours or planned closures. For up to the minute information you can download the MoDOT Travelers App for FREE. Call for information 888-275-6636
ARKANSAS – ARDoT APP
Call for information or download FREE APP below. Call 501-569-2374
KANSAS – KanDrive
KanDrive is the website of the Kansas Department of Transportation. CLICK HERE to access the KanDrive Portal. You can see roadside cameras, road conditions, crashes, slow downs.
OKLAHOMA – ODoT Portal
Oklahoma has their active map from ODOT. CLICK here to access it on a phone or desktop. Call for information 844-465-4997
MIDWEST ROADWAY CONDITIONS
- Arkansas 501-569-2374
- Louisiana 888-762-3511
- Mississippi 601-359-1993
- Missouri 888-275-6636
- Oklahoma 844-465-4997
- Tennessee 877-244-0065
- Texas 800-452-9292
CURRENT WEATHER 19° (WIND🥶 11°) 5:55 AM
(JOPLIN REGION) Hazardous weather outlook is extended to 6AM Thursday. Freezing drizzle continued overnight. A thin glaze of ice will create hazardous driving conditions again for Wednesday across parts of the region. Intermittent periods of light freezing drizzle will overspread across much of the area. A thin glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible.