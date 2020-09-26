Neighbors report hearing explosion before Webb City house fire broke out

WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 7:45 PM Friday a reported structure fire 400 bl east Wood Ave.

Radio reports were structure ‘fully involved’ as Webb City Fire Department arrived. Mutual aid was requested of Joplin Fire Department. Webb City Police Department, METS Ambulance

No injuries were reported. Everyone got out of the house. One adult male had suffered burns to a portion of his lower leg. He refused transport to a hospital. Then later at 10:30 PM medical call came in from another Webb City address regarding a woman, 30, suffering burns from a house explosion and fire earlier.

Neighbors tell us an explosion was heard before the fire broke out and people were yelling in the street. .

The State Fire Marshal was summoned to begin an investigation into the cause of the fire.

More information as it becomes available from Webb City authorities.