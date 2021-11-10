Webb City Police set perimeter, searching for armed robbery suspect

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City Police release the following alert Wednesday afternoon:

ALERT: (11/10 at 4:15p) Officers are in the area of Fountain & Frisco Trail searching for a white male, red knitted cap, black hooded sweatshirt involved in an armed robbery at Braums (Rangeline & Enterprise)

The suspect fled southbound on the Frisco Trail

Please lock your doors & call in any suspicious persons/vehicles WCPD

Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Dept. updates us as what occurred originated in the Joplin city limits. The suspect was test driving a car. He told the salesman to get out of the car, he displayed a handgun, near North Rangeline and Enterprise. The salesman got out of car and vehicle took off.

The car, a purple 2019 Challenger, was found dumped on the Frisco Trail and the male suspect fled on foot.

The salesman was not injured.

