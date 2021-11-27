Webb City plays state semifinal at Cardinal Stadium Joplin News First by: Shannon Becker Posted: Nov 27, 2021 / 12:28 PM CST / Updated: Nov 27, 2021 / 02:44 PM CST Close You have been added to Joplin News First Newsletter Subscribe Now Joplin News First Sign Up WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City football cards host the Class 5 state semifinal Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium. They are hosting the Jackson, Missouri, Indians. The Indians won the 2020 Class 5 State Championship. It’s semifinal Saturday here in Webb City. The Cards are hosting defending Class 5 champs Jackson. I’ll be here all game- and be sure to check out the highlights tonight at 10 on KODE! pic.twitter.com/IkHUaY3k57— Shea Schrader (@sheaschrader) November 27, 2021