Webb City plays state semifinal at Cardinal Stadium

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City football cards host the Class 5 state semifinal Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.

They are hosting the Jackson, Missouri, Indians. The Indians won the 2020 Class 5 State Championship.

