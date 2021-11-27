Webb City plays state semifinal at Cardinal Stadium

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hassan Haskins scored five touchdowns and Aidan Hutchinson had three sacks, helping No. 6 Michigan finally beat No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 Saturday to give Jim Harbaugh his first win as a coach against the Buckeyes.

The Wolverines clinched the Big Ten East and will play in the conference title game next week with playoff hopes in hand.