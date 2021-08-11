Webb City officers recovering after assault; one suspect charged, one dies, four others questioned and released

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Last Thursday evening August 5, Webb City Police responded to the 800 block of East Fountain Road in response to suspicious activity

The officers encountered a group of people with vehicles and a trailer. Upon contact an altercation occurred where one suspect took an officers taser and tased him while he was on the ground.

Another attempt was made to take the officers duty weapon however the officer defended himself and fired the weapon once, striking the male. The suspect was rushed to a hospital to where he later died.

The deceased has been identified as Aler Escobar, 36, of Webb City.

Chief Don Melton of the Webb City Police Department states in a media release the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office has filed the following charges on Maqueir Alincer Escobar-Velasquez, 32, of Carthage:

Felony Resisting a Lawful Detention

Assault of a Police Officer (2X)

Being held in the Jasper County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash-only bond

Four other unnamed subjects were detained, transported to the jail, interviewed and released without any charges at this time.

The two responding officers who were injured in the incident are currently recovering from injuries sustained in the altercation and have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Webb City Police Department have requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol DDCC investigate this officer involved shooting (Division of Drug & Crime Control). The investigation continues.