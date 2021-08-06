Webb City Officer involved shooting, one suspect suffers GSW, rushed to hospital; Five suspects detained overnight

Missouri State Highway Patrol conduct investigation into what occurred; Two officers injured

WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 9:45 p.m. Thursday night the report of shots fired in the 800 block of east Fountain Road in Webb City alerted area police to assist.

Multiple agencies responded including, Joplin Police, Oronogo, Duquesne, Jasper County Deputies, Carthage, Missouri State Highway Patrol and others.

Webb City PD tell us the original call was East Fountain Road for suspicious activity.

One suspect was rushed Priority One to an area hospital after suffering gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown at this time. Five other suspects, including one female were detained and transported to the Jasper County Jail.

One Webb City Officer was taken to a local hospital for observation of non-life threatening injuries. A second officer was treated for minor injuries.

Numerous suspect vehicles were towed from the scene.

Webb City has requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate.

The crime scene was cleared around 1:20 a.m.

