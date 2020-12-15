Webb City Man Charged with July 13 Murder in Lamar

LAMAR, Mo. — The first homicide in the Lamar city limits in decades occurred last July 13, 2020. The victim, Terry G. Harless, 51-year-old male, resident of Lamar was shot to death at a residence in the 700 block of Broadway. The Lamar Police Department and Southwest Major Case Squad worked more than 30 leads in the first 48.

Now Tuesday, December 15, 2020, almost five months to the day charges are filed. Lane Bronson, 27, of Webb City Missouri, was formally charged with Murder 2nd.

This arrest was a result of the investigation conducted by The Lamar Police Department and multiple agencies.

Lamar Police Chief Joe Moore would especially like to thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Southwest Major Case Squad, as well as the Missouri State Crime Labs, for the many hours dedicated to this case; we are grateful for their dedication to this case. “This was a case solved with science and good old fashion police work” stated Chief Moore.

Bronson is currently in custody at the Vernon County Jail with no bond.

