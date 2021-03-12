Webb City Man Charged with Felony Drug Trafficking, 1 1/2 Pounds of Meth Seized in Drug Raid

Bond was set at $20,000 cash only. Mercer has bonded on the charges. His next court date is March 29 at 1:30 PM.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday morning before dawn Webb City SRT secured the residence, 617 West Daugherty. ODET investigators then served a search warrant where 1 1/2 pounds of meth, weapons and cash were taken into evidence.

“Chet Mercer [of Webb City] was arrested. This warrant is a part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.” OZARK DRUG ENFORCEMENT TEAM

CHET MERCER, 32, OF WEBB CITY. FACING TWO FELONY CHARGES. 1) DRUG TRAFFICKING 2) UNLAWFUL USE OF A WEAPON.

Mercer is charged with the following in Jasper County Court.

Trafficking Drugs – 2nd Degree-Over Statutory Amount { Felony A RSMo: 579.068 }

Unlawful Use Of Weapon – Subsection 11 – Possess Weapon And A Felony Controlled Substance { Felony E RSMo: 571.030 }

This is an ongoing narcotics investigation and we will update our article on our news tab on FSHP.

ODET’s primary function is to dismantle large scale Drug Trafficking Organizations; some of which are directly connected to the drug cartels in Mexico.

ODET is comprised of detectives that cover five counties in Missouri: Jasper, Barton, Newton, McDonald, and Barry. If you have drug information that could be helpful for ODET, you can reach them at 417-624-9365 or by calling your local agency.

