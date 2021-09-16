Webb City Police investigate double shooting on Colonial Drive

WEBB CITY, Mo. — About 12:30 p.m. Webb City Police responded to 503 Colonial in Webb City for an unknown disturbance.

Chief Don Melton of the Webb City Police Department tells us in a prepared statement: “On Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 12:33 hours officers with the Webb City Police Department were called to the 500 block of North Colonial in reference to an unknown disturbance. Upon their arrival, Officers with the Webb City Police Department found two individuals, one male & one female, with apparent gunshot wounds. Both individuals were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Detectives with the Webb City Police Department are investigating. At this time we believe this to be an isolated event and do not believe there is a threat to the public. We will update with additional information as it becomes appropriate.”

The residence is on the edge of the Joplin City limits, across the street is the Joplin Regional Airport.

