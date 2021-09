JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Hundreds of protestors rallied inside the Missouri Capitol Wednesday in opposition to the Biden administration's vaccine mandate.

On the same day as the veto session, the discussion of a vaccine mandate was at the forefront. From a rally in the rotunda of the Capitol to a committee hearing, the overall goal is to make sure there's no mandate in Missouri.

Last week President Joe Biden said employers with more than 100 workers will require employees to be vaccinated or to submit a weekly negative test.

Another part of the plan is any employees working at Medicare and Medicaid funding facilities, like nursing homes, must also be vaccinated.

"We're simply here to give a voice to the heartfelt concerns expressed by many people across this state," chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Dave Evans, R-West Plaines told members.