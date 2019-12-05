Webb City Christmas Parade; Great weather equals great turnout

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The weather was about 20 degrees above normal and the wind was mild. It made it one of the warmest Webb City Christmas Parades in memory.

And you could tell everyone was there, the streets were packed. We asked one little boy if he was enjoying the candy and parade? He said, “CANDY!”

This year Project Graduation Webb City sponsored the parade. Entrants could sign up for the parade with a donation to Project Graduation 2020. Along the route you could see the moms and dads of WCHS seniors helping with traffic and crowd control. A job well done!

Highlights included spending time with Lauren Johnson, KSN 16 Anchor and Joplin’s most experienced Meteorologist, Ray Foreman.

We also loved the ode to Uncle Eddie and the Griswald’s Christmas Vacation. What fun!