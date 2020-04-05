Webb City area teen is ninth Jasper County COVID-19 case; Missouri County Count and Map

Easy-to-read graphics show county by county through the state where the cases are located

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Health Department release information Sunday afternoon that the ninth case of the COVID-19 has been confirmed in the county.

“This individual is a person in their teens who resides in the Webb City area. This is a travel related exposure,” the Jasper County Health Department state in a media release.

They are now investigating, along with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to see if anyone was exposed by coming into close contact with this individual locally or regionally.

“If exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.”

“To protect the patient’s right to privacy, identifying information will not be provided. As part of the regular practice of disease investigation, the Jasper County Health Department will be notifying people who have had contact with the patient.”

C-19 MISSOURI AT A GLANCE

My friend Matt Holloway is not in the media but he is great at numbers and presenting information in an easy-to-understand way. You can follow him and comment by clicking here. Thanks Matt for letting us share your information! ~ Shannon

Today’s source sheet can be viewed here.

[Deaths]

* The Mayor of St. Louis announced four new COVID-19 deaths today from St. Louis City — the release from the city says that the victims have been three females above age 70, and one female age 50.

* Kansas City has reported their second death, only one day following the first.

* Taney County reports their first death.

* Jackson County reports their third death.

* Cole County reports their first death.

* St. Francois County reports their first death.

* St. Louis County reports their sixth death, which they confirm occured on 04/02.

* Carter County reports their first death as of the morning of (04/04).

~ Matt Holloway