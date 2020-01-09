WEB EXTRA: Redings Mill brush truck recovered; Sgt Tim Williams live interview, suspect fled, stole tractor and impersonated a farm hand

Sgt Tim Williams is the public information officer for the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and he gives us the update information at the scene on Baseline Blvd

JASPER, Mo. — Jasper, Missouri, Police Chief Chadwick Michael Karr noticed the Redings Mill brush fire truck first as a vehicle missing a rear plate. Then he looked closer at the paint job.

Then essentially it was off to the races.

Sgt Tim Williams of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office tells us LIVE! on Baseline Blvd the details up to the minute that the suspect was in custody. And after he fled the Redings Mill brush truck? He stole a tractor with a large bale of hay.

He attempted to get through the perimeter of officers along CR 130 by impersonating a farm hand. However Chief Karr noticed the man and it only took a few minutes to determine they had their guy.

