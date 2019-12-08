WEB EXTRA: Press Conference, Fayetteville officer shot and killed, investigation outlined

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA VIDEO) — More details are released Sunday regarding an officer shot and killed in the parking lot of the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police station on Rock Ave.

In the press conference speaking you will hear: Chief Mike Reynolds, Fayetteville Police Department; Capt. David Cooper, Arkansas State Police; Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan; Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder.

The station is located just off the popular Dickson Street. The officer, now named, was waiting on his partner to head out to their Saturday night beat.

Police Chief Mike Reynolds said during a press conference Saturday night, “It appears the suspect executed my officer.”

During Sunday’s press conference Chief Reynolds said that the officer was an all american boy. He had been in the area for several years but his family was in Texas. And he came from a law enforcement family. And his family is “devastated.”

THE SUSPECT, NOW DECEASED

The suspect is identified as London T. Phillips , 35, white male, of Fayetteville. He has had a few previous encounters with police.

“In December of last year [2018] we had a call on the suspect impersonating a police officer. And in April of this year [2019] the suspect pawned a gun at one of our local pawn shops and the pawn shop would not return his gun,” Chief Reynolds stated.

“It’s my understanding that the suspect had a medical marijuana card and that disqualifies you as an individual in possession of a firearm in Arkansas.”

Saturday night Phillips was armed with a taurus 9mm and he had two boxes of ammunition with him.

Sunday morning a car parked in front of city hall was towed. Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder confirms they believe that is the vehicle of the suspect. It was towed to the Washington Co. Sheriff’s office for processing.

