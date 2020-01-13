WEB EXTRA: Officer involved shooting, man dead in Carthage

“A little after 11:00 PM Newton County dispatch received a report of an intoxicated driver in the area of MO-59 and FF [JR’s Western Wear]. They had a deputy that was able to get behind that vehicle and was following that vehicle waiting for another unit to arrive to provide back up. That vehicle traveled northbound on 59 highway continued on up here into Carthage.

At some point in time tried to cut through one of these parking lots here behind us [motioning to Aldi] and met our troopers. At that point one of our troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop. After that, what we know, the subject exited the vehicle. He did have a weapon. He fired shots at our officers. One of our officers was struck in the upper thigh, he is uninjured. And then two of our troopers and one Jasper County Deputy returned fire killing the suspect.”

Trooper Sam Carpenter, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D, Public Information Officer