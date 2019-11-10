WEB EXTRA: Joplin Veterans Day Parade; Full Parade [EDITED FOR TIME]

JOPLIN, Mo. — This is our edited version of the full parade. There were a few long pauses in the parade so we have cut for time here! You save 14 minutes watching ❤️!

One group leader of a kids entry (name withheld) told us by the time the kids got to 8th they were exhausted! Plan next year for a trailer or truck 🤣.

There were a little more than 80 entries after cancellations.

This is the 32nd year American Legion Post 13 has held the parade. Post 13 for decades met in the Joplin Memorial Hall.

As the hall prepares to say goodbye to its parking lot in 2020 as the new Cornell Center is built. A shadow is looming on the future of the 95-year-old structure.

In 2010 a public vote to remodel the hall, incorporating the Joplin Museum Complex within it’s walls. That was rejected by voters. Since then fencing blocks areas outside that are deemed unsafe.

So this year our theme is centered around the Joplin Memorial Hall. It was built in honor of our Veterans. Dedicated in 1925 to the Past, Present and Future Soldiers who fight for Freedom.

On the grounds of Memorial Hall you see monuments to Joplin’s men and women who have served in wars and conflicts. Those who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving.

We salute our Joplin Area Veterans. And all Veterans. And we salute the Joplin Memorial Hall and the amazing memories it holds for us all.