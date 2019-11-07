Weather related power outages; Jasper Co. and Newton Co.

POWER OUTAGES — Liberty Utilities tells us this evening there are two confirmed power outages. Both of them are weather related outages from high winds and rain affecting driving in Neosho.

NEWTON COUNTY: 1) 5:42 PM in the pouring rain a traffic crash involving a semi on Oakridge and South Street (see images from #JLNtipster Alisha) has taken down power lines. 2) U.S. 60 and Ibex Road is still a slow down from a traffic crash in the 5:00 PM hour.

JASPER COUNTY: Including portions of Duquesne. Power was restored during the 6:00 PM hour.

More information as it becomes available as we follow this story and the falling temps. Ray Foreman, Joplin’s most experienced meteorologist, has our latest forecast! That cold weather is moving in he tells us all.