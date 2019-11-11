Weather conditions worsen; multiple crashes

Shannon Becker has road conditions and below Adam Sherwinski has Winter Weather Advisory update

by: Shannon Becker

JOPLIN NEWS FIRST — Shortly before 9:00 AM the road conditions became treacherous. Multiple crashes are being reported.

Meteorologist Adam Sherwinski reminds us that a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued. UPDATE: 10:23 AM Newton County is now added to that list. Light snow possible and a light glaze of ice is noted. See Adam’s forecast below. 

Download the MODOT Travelers App for road conditions before you travel. 

I-44 EAST & WEST, 9:05 AM, creeping due to 2 crashes involving numerous cars. Missouri State Highway Patrol are on the scene and MODOT SWMO are directing traffic.

Here is our ever-updating list:

>> Two car crash • 9:50 AM • 7th and St Louis, Joplin

>> Rollover • SUV — Hwy 59 & Burr Oak

>> Single vehicle crash into sign — I-49 & 7th Street

>> SUV Rollover — I-49 MM46 (North of Carthage)

>> I-44 MM17 WESTBOUND — Multi vehicle crash involving semi

>> I-44 MM17.2 EASTBOUND — Single vehicle slide off

>> Minivan into embankment — I-49 South MM48.8

Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 PM for the counties in purple. Some of the wintry mix already forming here in the…

Posted by Adam Sherwinski KODE on Monday, November 11, 2019

