“We are heartbroken across the Mustang Nation at the loss of one of our own”; McDonald County Athletics cancel competition Monday at loss of Junior student in weekend car crash

McDonald County, Mo. — The McDonald County Athletics Department release information on social media Saturday regarding the death of a student athlete, and thus canceling competitions for Monday.

“McDonald County Athletics mourns the loss of one of our own this morning. A student-athlete, teammate, classmate, friend, and very special young lady taken too soon. As we all grieve this tragic loss, our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, teammates, friends, teachers, and coaches.

McDonald County High School Athletics will not be competing Monday 4/26.

Every day is a gift. Ebenee’s work ethic and commitment to being a Mustang will live on through her teammates and coaches.” — McDonald County Athletics

The McDonald County High School offer additional information stating that Ebenee Munoz, was a Junior at the school, was in a head-on car crash Friday evening.

“Additional counselors will be available to students on Monday at school. Please let us know how we can support you in this terrible time,” school leaders state online.

