Water rescue on Shoal Creek

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (Shoal Creek) — About 7:30 PM Saturday evening Newton County disptach received a call regarding a water rescue along Shoal Creek, downstream from Schifferdecker, in Newton County. Redings Mill Water Rescue were alerted and responded to the scene.

It was reported that an adult male had capsized his canoe. The canoe traveled downstream while he held onto a tree/log in the middle of the water. Immediate contact reports stated that he was not in distress but he was in swift water and holding on.

We arrived to the scene on the opposite bank, about 7:50 PM, on private property, owned by longtime friends of Joplin News First.

Two inflatable boats, which are used for swift water rescue, came from upstream and then turned back into the current. Placing a life vest on the victim and then pulling him into the boat to safety.

It’s not known how long the victim was in the water however he was rescued about 8:15 PM.

