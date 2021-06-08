Water rescue of two adults on the dam at Grand Falls on Shoal Creek

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening Joplin Emergency Dispacth were alerted to reports of two people in distress on the dam at Grand Falls on Shoal Creek. Joplin Fire Department were notified.

Joplin Fire Department Water Rescue from Station 2 responded along with Capt. Randy Belcher from Station 1. Redings Mill Fire District Water Rescue also responded to the creek with boats.

Capt. Beclcher tells us there were two adults, male and female, who had gotten into a spot they couldn’t get out of, one above the dam and one below the dam. They were able to use a rope ladder and put life jackets on both. Redings Mill took them both upstream to the McIndoe Park boat ramp where they met with Newton County EMS.

Neither one required transport to a hospital. Additionally Capt. Belcher told us the two adults did have a kayak/flotation device but they did not have life jackets.

