Water main break makes Maiden Lane driving treacherous in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 11:00 p.m. Friday evening officers of the Joplin Police Dept noticed a large amount of water seeping out of a manhole cover in the 2300 block of S Maiden Lane.

31°, 10 mph breeze and wind chill at 23°, the light flow of water was freezing quickly causing dangerous conditions for drivers.

2300 BLOCK S MAIDEN LANE

“TRAFFIC ALERT!!!! “There is currently water pouring onto Maiden Lane from under the street, between 23rd and 24th street. The water is freezing and covering both North and South bound lanes. Officers are on scene to slow drivers down. Please avoid the area if possible.” JOPLIN POLICE DEPT, FRIDAY, 11:00 p.m.

City workers arrived shortly before midnight and placed cones alerting drivers to slow down and merge.

Use caution traveling through the area. Complete details on repairs and possible delays are not available as of press time.