Water main break in Murphy and Byers Neighborhood; Water bubbling up through the roadway

Joplin News First

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning reports of a possible water main break in the 1000 block of West 11th, between S. Murphy Ave and S. Picher Ave. 

Joplin Fire Department responded and observed water coming through the asphalt in the street in numerous places. The roadway was buckled as well in these areas as water flowed from beneath. 

“Knowing the name and boundaries of the place where you live is the first step in building a community where neighbors thrive together. There is something about knowing a place’s name that builds a sense of connection and pride for that place.” — ONE JOPLIN

Missouri American Water were notified and responded. We believe the water main break (6” line) will be repaired today. Expect possible interruption of water service in the immediate area. 

This is in the Byers & Murphy Neighborhood according to the ONE JOPLIN neighborhood map. One of Joplin’s oldest neighborhoods.

There are more than 90 recognized neighborhoods in Joplin city limits. With it’s long history and nearly 150 years of growing many neighborhoods are named after city founders, those who built additions, or former villages or burgs that were added to the city. 

The ONE JOPLIN map was created after the Joplin Tornado to give many a feeling of belonging. Click to find your neighborhood. 

FOLLOW OUR SOCIALS, SEE NEWS AS YOU SURF

WATER LINE BREAK IN BYERS & MURPHY NEIGHBORHOOD >> BIT.ly/2rVfZr3 — 1000 bl West 11th. Between Picher and Murphy. Expect possible water interruption of service to the immediate area as repairs are made — JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning reports of a possible water main break in the 1000 block of West 11th, between S. Murphy Ave and S. Picher Ave. WATER LINE BREAK IN BYERS & MURPHY NEIGHBORHOOD >> BIT.ly/2rVfZr3 — 1000 bl West 11th. Between Picher and Murphy. Expect possible water interruption of service to the immediate area as repairs are made — JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning reports of a possible water main break in the 1000 block of West 11th, between S. Murphy Ave and S. Picher Ave. JOPLIN, Mo. — About 10:30 p.m. Friday night reports of a vehicle crash on west 5th near South Pearl. A series of streets were closed to traffic as power lines were down. JOPLIN, Mo. — About 10:30 p.m. Friday night reports of a vehicle crash on west 5th near South Pearl. A series of streets were closed to traffic as power lines were down. JOPLIN, Mo. — About 10:30 p.m. Friday night reports of a vehicle crash on west 5th near South Pearl. A series of streets were closed to traffic as power lines were down. JOPLIN, Mo. — About 10:30 p.m. Friday night reports of a vehicle crash on west 5th near South Pearl. A series of streets were closed to traffic as power lines were down. MIDDLE VEHICLE (2 of 3) ROLLS TO ITS SIDE IN CHAIN-REACTION CRASH FRIDAY EVENING — JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7:00 PM Friday evening Jasper County Emergency communications were alerted to a chain reaction crash at Locust and 171 near Spring River. TWO PITTSBURG MEN ARRESTED AFTER JEEP PURSUIT, METH DISCOVERED — PITTSBURG, Kan. — One man Zachary Winemiller, 30, was arrested on Monday after an alleged shooting in Pittsburg and pursuit and crash in Barton County, Missouri. Click @joplinnewsfirst then our bio link for the full printed article. June 2021 Joplin Third Thursday is in the books. #downtownjoplin #joplinthirdthursday #joplinmo #KSN16 #joplinnewsfirst #shanbecker @KSNLocalNews @KODEnews @downtownjoplin

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission

Joplin News First