Watch for Rising Waters as Rains Continue; Flood Watch Until 6:00 PM Saturday

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Five months ago, October 2020 a Missouri man, Aaron Goodwin, 38, became the sole suspect in the death of his mother near Nevada, Missouri. And he then disappeared. Thought to be in the Hot Springs, Arkansas area. He was listed as most-wanted by some law enforcement agencies until today.

This week the remains of Aaron Goodwin were located by hikers in a wooded area outside of Hot Springs, Arkansas. Police believed early on that he committed suicide, but the investigation was still treated as a suspect at large.