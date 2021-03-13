Watch for Rising Waters as Rains Continue; Flood Watch Until 6:00 PM Saturday

JOPLIN METRO AREA — Storms are not thought to be severe this weekend, but will continuously dump rain. Even when the rain might stop for a portion of late Saturday, floodwaters in streams and creeks will rise. The MoDOT Travelers App tells you what roads are closed and conditions.
From the National Weather Service Springfield:
- A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire Ozarks region through 6 PM this evening.
- Expect showers and thunderstorms to dissipate through the late morning with dry time expected this afternoon and evening.
- Flooding potential will continue through today as rises continue along streams and rivers.
- Another round of showers and thunderstorms expected on Sunday into Monday. There will be an additional concern for flooding.
37.085245-94.5134624