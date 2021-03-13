Watch for Rising Waters as Rains Continue; Flood Watch Until 6:00 PM Saturday

Joplin News First

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN METRO AREA — Storms are not thought to be severe this weekend, but will continuously dump rain. Even when the rain might stop for a portion of late Saturday, floodwaters in streams and creeks will rise. The MoDOT Travelers App tells you what roads are closed and conditions.

CURRENT ROAD CLOSINGS SOUTH OF NEOSHO. CLICK TO THE MODOT TRAVELERS MAP.

From the National Weather Service Springfield:

  • A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire Ozarks region through 6 PM this evening.
  • Expect showers and thunderstorms to dissipate through the late morning with dry time expected this afternoon and evening.
  • Flooding potential will continue through today as rises continue along streams and rivers.
  • Another round of showers and thunderstorms expected on Sunday into Monday. There will be an additional concern for flooding.
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE, CLICK FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION
FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 8:30 AM SATURDAY SOUTH OF JOPLIN

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Joplin News First