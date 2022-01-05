Wanted Wednesday: Newton County Sheriff’s office, wanted for outstanding warrants

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office share information regarding wanted individuals for the first week of January 2022. They call it Wanted Wednesday.

NCSO state in a release of information, “The following individuals have outstanding Newton County felony warrants. We would like the public’s help in locating them.”

If you have information on any of the individuals they ask you contact Newton County Central Dispatch 417-451-8333.

The Sheriff’s office emphasizes, “Do not attempt to apprehend these individuals.”

