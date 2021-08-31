Wanted: sex crimes against a child, warrants are active, man could be in Joplin area

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Poice Dept are asking for the public to assist in locating a man wanted on Active Warrants for Rape and Sodomy of an 11-year-old girl in Kirksville, Missouri.

NAME: JOSHUA DAVID PEARSON STATS: 6’2″ 250# brown/blue

6’2″ 250# brown/blue AGE: 39

39 WANTED: Registered Sex Offender. 8/26/21 Active Warrants issued for Statutory Rape and Sodomy, 11-year-old, girl in Kirksville, Mo.

Registered Sex Offender. 8/26/21 Active Warrants issued for Statutory Rape and Sodomy, 11-year-old, girl in Kirksville, Mo. DRIVING: Black GMC Sierra Crew Cab pickup, with rust near the passenger side wheel well.

According to information from the Kirksville Police Dept on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, police received a complaint of sexual assault on an 11-year-old female. Based on evidence collected during the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Joshua David Pearson on Thursday, August 26, 2021, for Statutory Rape and Statutory Sodomy.

Anyone with information about Pearson’s location contact the Joplin Police Department at 417.623.3131, or Kirksville Police Department at 660.785.6945, or Adair County Sheriff’s Office at 660.665.4600, anonymously at 660.627.BUST (2878), or email police@kirksvillecity.com.

