Wanted man taken into custody without incident

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Before dawn Saturday the Carthage Police Department took a Joplin PD wanted man into custody without incident at a Carthage Motel.

Tyrell Harbin, 27, has been wanted by the Joplin Police since allegedly shooting a woman last Saturday evening in Joplin on East 9th.

UPDATED:

Tyrell Harbin was taken into custody by the Carthage Police Department. Thank you to all who assisted in locating him.

UPDATED:

Press Release

Shooting Investigation

The suspect in this incident has been identified and charges have been filed by the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The suspect is Tyrell D. Harbin, age 27, of Joplin. Harbin has an active NO BOND warrant for Assault in the 1st Degree and Armed Criminal Action. Harbin is not in custody and is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are encouraged to contact the Joplin Police Department or your local law enforcement agency immediately. A recent mugshot of Harbin is attached to this updated press release.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

On July 18th, 2020 at 5:52 pm officers with the Joplin Police Department responded to 2925 E 9th Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located a female with an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to Freeman Hospital and is considered to be in critical condition. A male suspect reportedly fled from the area prior to officers arriving. No arrest has been made at this time. Detectives with the Joplin Police Department are currently working the crime scene investigation and following up on leads. Further updates may be released at a later time when more information becomes available. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are encouraged to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131.